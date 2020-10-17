Trump seeks to boost support in Florida, Biden focuses on Michigan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

U.S. President Donald Trump sought to boost his standing in the battleground state of Florida on Friday by reaching out to seniors, while rival Joe Biden blasted Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on a tour of the swing state of Michigan.

The two men are focusing their campaigns on the closely-fought states that are expected to determine the winner of the Nov. 3 election. After spending the day in Florida, Trump held a rally in Georgia, traditionally a Republican stronghold.

Trump, a Republican, lags in opinion polls https://polling.reuters.com and the latest figures from his campaign show he is also behind in fundraising as the race intensifies with 18 days to go before Election Day. Early voting is shattering records, with more than 23 million Americans having already cast ballots.

Trump and the Republican National Committee raised some $247.8 million in September, his campaign manager said on Twitter, well behind the $383 million haul of Biden and the Democratic Party.

At an indoor event with a crowd of seniors in Fort Myers, Florida, Trump expressed some uncharacteristic empathy for those who have lost family members to COVID-19.

