Trump supporters clash with counter protesters in Washington D.C.

Ten people have been arrested, including four on firearms charges, and at least one stabbing was reported as Donald Trump supporters clashed with counter protesters in Washington.

According to the Washington Post the stabbing happened when a fight broke out between two large groups.

The unrest came just hours after thousands of demonstrators marched towards Freedom Plaza near the White House in downtown DC before heading towards the US Supreme Court building.

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump rally to support his legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 November 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

“Stop the steal!” and “We are the champions!” was chanted by the crowd, which included members of the far-right Proud Boys group and Oath Keepers militia as they supported Mr Trump’s bid to stay in power nearly two weeks after election day.

The president is persisting with his legal claims and complaints despite top government and industry officials declaring voting on 3 November and the following count went smoothly with no more than the usual minor issues.

Republican leaders in four critical states won by Joe Biden – Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – have said they will not participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for Mr Trump.

Trump supporters gather in front of the Supreme Court, in Washington, DC, USA, 14 November 2020. US President Donald J. Trump has refused to concede the 2020 Presidential election to his Democratic challenger President-Elect Joe Biden. EPA-EFE/GAMAL DIAB

On Friday, Mr Trump appeared close to acknowledging, for the first time, he had not won the election.

Sky News/CBS News

