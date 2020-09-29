Trump to deploy 150m rapid coronavirus tests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

United States President Donald Trump has announced the distribution of 150 million rapid coronavirus test, which had been first promised by the White House back in August.

Trump, at a Rose Garden event, said the tests would largely be used for opening schools and ensuring safety at centers for senior citizens. He has been pressuring state governors to do more to open schools for in-person learning.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and virus adviser Scott Atlas warned more positive cases may result from stepped up testing.

“With cases and positivity rising in 10 states in the Midwest and the near-West, and with this historic advance in testing that’s being distributed … the American people should anticipate that cases will rise in the days ahead,” Pence said.

While Trump described the tests as a game-changer, cities and states remain stifled with little guidance on how to distribute these tests, with a number of mayors arguing that there is little awareness on how to best to use those types of rapid tests and others for the testing technique known as “screening” — which involves routinely testing people whether or not they have symptoms.

The earlier focus appears to be directed at educators, as the Presidency rushes to calm concerns that a number of schools had opened without comprehensive testing.

