Trump’s absence at civil rape trial shows ‘he did it,’ accuser’s lawyer says

Donald Trump’s absence from a trial where writer E. Jean Carroll accuses him of rape and defamation shows that “he did it,” a lawyer for Carroll said on Monday, while Trump’s lawyer told jurors the case was “outrageous.”

“He never looked you in the eye and denied raping Ms. Carroll,” lawyer Mike Ferrara told jurors as the civil trial in Manhattan federal court neared the end of an eighth day. “You should draw the conclusion that that’s because he did it.”

The six-man, three-woman jury was expected to begin deliberating on Tuesday.

Carroll, 79, sued Trump, 76, alleging he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996 and then defamed her by denying it happened in an October 2022 post on Trump’s Truth Social platform.

In that post, he called her claims a “complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie.”

The former Elle magazine advice columnist is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Reuters

