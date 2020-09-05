Trump’s word alone on vaccine is not enough – VP candidate Harris

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that President Donald Trump’s word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine is not enough.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash in a clip released Saturday whether she would get a vaccine that was approved and distributed before the election, Harris replied, “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us.” “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” she continued in the clip from an exclusive interview airing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” at 9 a.m. ET.

“I will not take his word for it.”

At least 6.2 million people have been infected in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, which has taken 187,833 lives, according to a Reuters tally.

With the government’s handling of the world’s worst outbreak of the disease under close scrutiny, Trump has dangled the possibility that a vaccine might be ready ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

CNN / Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...