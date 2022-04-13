Tunisair’s revenues jump by 178% in the first quarter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, April 13 (Reuters) – Revenues at Tunisia’s national carrier Tunisair jumped by 178% in the first quarter this year to 216 million dinars ($72.12 million), the company said on Wednesday, as it seeks to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The state-owned company said the number of passengers rose to 410,000 compared 149,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

($1 = 2.9950 Tunisian dinars)

Photo – Several Tunisair planes are seen at the Tunis Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA