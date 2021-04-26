Tunisia has asked for IMF finance programme amidst ailing economy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, April 25 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said that Tunisia asked it for a financing programme on April 19 and that the government is talking to partners such as the unions about the priorities of an economic programme needed to revive the country’s ailing economy.

The fund said in a letter signed by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to prime minister Hichem Mechichi and seen by Reuters that it would assign a delegation to conduct technical talks with Tunisia when it receives more information about the reform programme. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...