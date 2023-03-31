Tunisia introduces water quota system

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, March 31 (Reuters) – Tunisia on Friday introduced a quota system for potable water and banned its use in agriculture until Sept. 30 because of drought, the agriculture ministry said.

It also banned the use of potable water to wash cars, water green areas and clean streets and public places, adding that violators will be punished.

Tunisian authorities have started cutting off drinking water at night in areas of the capital and other cities, residents said, in what appears to be a bid to reduce consumption amid a severe drought.

Cutting off water without prior announcement, in areas of the capital Tunis, Hammamet, Sousse, Monastir and Sfax, threatens to fuel social tension in a country whose people suffer from poor public services, high inflation and a weak economy.

