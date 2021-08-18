Tunisia relaxes curfew as virus outbreak slows

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tunisia will relax its nightly curfew and cafes and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 10 p.m, as part of an easing of anti-COVID restrictions, the Tunisian presidency said on Wednesday.

This comes amid a decline in the number of coronavirus infections, and a clear increase in vaccination rates.

The presidency has adjusted the curfew hours to a narrower stretch from midnight to 5 a.m., instead of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tunisia recorded near 2,900 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths on Tuesday.

So far, about 4.7 million people have been inoculated against COVID, including 1.8 million people who are fully vaccinated, out of a total of 11.6 million residents.

Photo: People are seen out shopping at the old city in Tunis, Tunisia. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA