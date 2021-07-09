Tunisia says health care system collapsing due to COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tunisia’s health care system is collapsing due to the coronavirus, with intensive care departments full and doctors overburdened by a rapid outbreak of cases and deaths, the health ministry said.

Tunisia recorded near 10,000 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths on Wednesday, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, as concerns grow that the country will not be able to control the pandemic.

”We are in a catastrophic situation … the health system collapsed, we can only find a bed in hospitals with great difficulty,” ministry spokesperson Nisaf Ben Alaya said.

“We are struggling to provide oxygen … doctors are suffering from unprecedented fatigue,” she said, adding “the boat is sinking” and calling on all Tunisians to unite in efforts to combat the pandemic.

Photo: Tunisia medical staff check passengers temperature upon their arrival at Tunisia Airport amid the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tunis, Tunisia. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA