Tunisian president says border with Libya to reopen on Friday

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied ordered the border with Libya, which had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen on Friday after meetings between health teams from the two countries, his office said on Twitter.

The decision to reopen the border follows a visit last week by Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh to Tunis after growing friction over the border and other issues.

Photo – A Tunisian soldier keeps watch atop a roof near the border with Libya, in the town of Ben Gardane, Tunisia. EPA/STRINGER