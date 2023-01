Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Tunisian tourism revenues jumped by 83% in 2022 and remittances from workers abroad rose by 12%, central bank figures showed on Thursday.

Remittances reached 8.4 billion dinars ($2.70 billion). Tourism revenues rose to 4.2 million dinars ($1.35 million).

($1 = 3.1070 Tunisian dinars)

