Turkey, Egypt agree to cooperate more closely on Libya

Ankara and Cairo will cooperate more closely regarding Libya, where they back opposing sides, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, marking another step in the rapprochement between the two regional powers.

Cavusoglu’s comments come as the two countries work to mend ties after being at odds for a decade, having cut diplomatic links following the overthrow of Egypt’s then president and Ankara ally Mohamed Mursi.

Cavusoglu visited Cairo last month while Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry previously came to Turkey to show solidarity after February’s massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.Among the disputes between the two countries was the conflict in Libya.

“We will cooperate more closely regarding Libya from now on. In our meeting today, we (saw) that our views are not essentially very different but that we think differently on some methods,” Cavusoglu said during a news conference in Ankara.The two countries will work on a roadmap to hold elections in Libya and can work on training and reinforcing a joint military between forces in the east and west of Libya, he said.

via Reuters

