Turkey reports record COVID-19 deaths in a day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turkey has recorded 318 deaths from COVID-19 in the space of a day, its highest daily total so far, data from the Health Ministry showed on Sunday.

Turkey’s official cumulative death toll stands at 35,926.

Some 55,802 new cases were recorded.

Turkey currently ranks fourth in the world in the number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

Photo: A man wearing a protective face mask walks in front of the Turkish flag amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...