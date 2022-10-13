Turkey would write off nearly 30 bln lira of debt under draft law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) – A Turkish parliamentary commission began discussing on Thursday a draft bill that would write off nearly 30 billion lira ($1.61 billion) of debt, according to an impact report.

Under the draft prepared by President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP), the government will waive nearly 27 billion lira of debt used for student housing, as well as 2.7 billion lira in fines issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report showed.

Ankara will also forego some 2.2 billion lira of revenue as a result of tax reductions for some employers on aid for electricity and natural gas, according to the report prepared by the AKP for the commission.

The report also showed a government scheme that protects lira deposits against forex depreciation had led to 18.8 billion lira of tax-related costs since it was launched in December.

Separately, it will cost the Treasury 416 million lira to meet unpaid debt below the amount of 2,000 lira that asset management companies took over from banks because they were non-performing or fell under enforcement proceedings.

($1 = 18.5882 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first