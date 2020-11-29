Turkey’s daily coronavirus death toll hits record for sixth day in a row

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a sixth consecutive day on Saturday, with 182 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.
Turkey also recorded a new high of 30,103 coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, including asymptomatic ones. For four months, Turkey only reported symptomatic cases, but since Wednesday it has reported all cases.
The total number of deaths stood at 13,373.
Main Photo: Turkish police checks the IDs of tourists on Istiklal street during a curfew in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN