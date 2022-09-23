Turkish foreign visitor arrivals jump 58% in August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) – The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey leapt 58.3% from a year earlier to 6.3 million in August, data showed on Friday, continuing the strong recovery from the slump which began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrivals compared with 3.98 million foreign visitors in August 2021 and 1.81 million in August 2020.

In the first eight months of the year, the number of foreign visitors climbed 108.5% to 29.3 million, on pace to roughly match the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu;Writing by Daren Butler;Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

