Reading Time: < 1 minute

President George Vella was on Sunday contacted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who underlined Turkey’s “heartfelt appreciation for the hands-on assistance that has been mobilised by the Maltese authorities, NGOs, and the people of Malta”. In a call with Maltese President George Vella, Erdogan noted Malta’s cooperation has strengthened the country’s resilience and touched the hearts of the Turkish people

More from Malta on Malta-24 daily briefing

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first