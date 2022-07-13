Turkish unemployment falls to 10.9% in May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) – Turkey’s unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 10.9% in May, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose 0.8 points to 22.4%, data showed on Wednesday.

The labour underutilisation measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised unemployment rate for April was 11.2%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.6%, the data showed.

