TV interviews saga: Queen to go head-to-head with Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals will appear in a TV programme to discuss the importance of the Commonwealth on the same day that Oprah Winfrey’s interview of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is aired.

For almost 50 years, the royal family have attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London’s Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the 94-year-old monarch, who heads the association of 54 nations, will deliver a televised message as part of a programme entitled “A Celebration for Commonwealth Day”, which will be broadcast on the BBC on March 7, the Abbey said.

There will also be contributions from heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and from the next in line, Prince William, with his wife Kate.

via Reuters

