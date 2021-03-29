Twitter down for thousands of users – Downdetector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thousands of Twitter Inc users were unable to access the social media platform on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

As many as 18,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector, and several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, using the hashtag “#twitterdown”.

“Taking forever to load tweets on app and website,” said a user with Twitter handle @WillontheRadio.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users

