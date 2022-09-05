UPDATED: Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing – Russian foreign ministry

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) – Two Russian embassy staff were killed on Monday in a blast near the country’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, state-owned news agency RIA reported that a diplomat and an embassy security guard had been wounded in an apparent suicide bombing.

Afghan police said earlier that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

There were also11 injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives, police said on Monday, .

“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards … there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

No information was available yet about any deaths or injuries to Russian embassy staff, he added.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar and Gibran Peshimam; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield and Alasdair Pal, Editing by William Maclean

PHOTO: File photo of Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/STRINGER