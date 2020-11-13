Two-fifths of students report being illegally served alcohol: The Headline – The Independent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that 44 percent of Maltese students taking part in the European School Survey had bought alcohol from bars and clubs despite it being illegal for establishments to sell alcoholic drinks to people under 17 years.

Another story quotes the of head the Church Safeguarding Commission Andrew Azzopardi who said that the Curia investigated 35 cases of misconduct by the clergy since 2018, referring them to state authorities.

