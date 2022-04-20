Two-goal Martinez helps Inter sink Milan to reach Cup final

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez grabbed a first-half double to help his side secure a place in the Coppa Italia final with a 3-0 second-leg victory over AC Milan at San Siro on Tuesday.

They will next face Juventus or Fiorentina who meet in their semi-final return in Turin on Wednesday, with the hosts 1-0 up.

Inter, who played out a goalless stalemate with Milan in their first game, scored after four minutes when Martinez, starting ahead of Edin Dzeko, smartly turned in Matteo Darmian’s cross at the near post for his second goal in as many games.

Milan almost levelled before the half-hour through Rafael Leao but the Portuguese was denied by an excellent reflex save from Samir Handanovic. The Slovenian made another smart stop minutes later to keep out Alexis Saelemaekers.

The Rossoneri were left to rue those missed chances as Inter doubled their lead five minutes before the interval when Martinez netted again, slotting the ball home after being played in by his Argentine compatriot Joaquin Correa.

via Reuters