Two men acquitted of Sion Grech murder / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 21 January 2023

GTA says public funds could support Gozo airstrip

Gozo’s association of tourism operators has reiterated its stand in favour of the extension of the helipad at Ta’ Lambert into an airstrip, and likened the project to tax-funded projects delivering public services such as the Gozo Channel, the fast ferry or even basic roadworks. It was reacting to a comment by MEP Alfred Sant. The former Labour leader had described the project as unsustainable. (Maltatoday)

Public would use bus more if service is reliable – consumer organisation

According to the findings of a survey on bus services in Malta, the public would consider using buses more often if these became more reliable, particularly by being more punctual, having more express trips and increased frequency, the Association for Consumer Rights – Malta said. (The Malta Independent)

Man injured in M’scala

A man, aged 75, was grievously injured yesterday when he was hit by a parked car after a van crashed into it. Police said that the accident happened at around 11.45am in Triq tal-Gardiel, Marsascala. (TVM)

Morning Briefing

Sion Grech murder: Two men acquitted

A nine-person jury cleared two men accused of murdering Sion Grech and dumping her body in a Marsa field. In a verdict delivered on Friday evening, Ismael Habesh and Faical Mohouachi were acquitted of crimes including wilful homicid. The charge sheet had also included unlawful possession of a weapon and carrying a knife without a police licence – charges that prosecutors withdrew after realising that the offences did not exist in law at the time of the murder. Grech’s decomposed body was found in Marsa in April 2005. (Times of Malta)

Property market could be in for trouble this year, fears KPMG

Promise-of-sale agreements were down 22 per cent last year, with consultancy and audit firm KPMG saying the drop is of “some concern”. KPMG, part of the accountancy world’s big four, flagged the slowdown in property deals in a January economic outlook report for Malta. The property market could be in for further turbulence this year, with KPMG warning that any increase in interest rates for property loans would increase property costs and reduce the amount a potential buyer can borrow, resulting in a decrease in demand. A hike in rates will also make existing loans less affordable, as the monthly repayments will also increase. (Times of Malta)

Malta considers Algeria for LNG options

Malta is considering the possibility of importing liquefied natural gas from Algeria and collaborating on renewal energy. Energy was among a number of key topics discussed in a visit by Christopher Cutajar, permanent secretary in the foreign affairs ministry to his counterpart Abdelkrim Aouissi. Discussions also touched upon regional and international issues of mutual concern, with both sides reiterating their shared commitment for a stable and secure Mediterranean region. (Maltatoday)

Drugs are damaging our youth – Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna expressed his concern on the widespread use of drugs in Malta, which he said was leading to despair and in some cases the death of other people. In his homily on Thursday, Archbishop Scicluna said that as a result of drugs, young people end up damaging themselves, killing others, driving their parents to despair, ending up penniless. Scicluna added that those who are responsible for facilitating drugs in Malta, must give an account before God and for their victims.

