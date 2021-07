Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two newborn babies are being cared for at Palermo’s Cervello after they tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the babies is intubated in the hospital’s intensive care unit for newborns.

Two other babies are under observation at the hospital after being born to a mother who has the coronavirus.

They are both negative for COVID-19.

Two other caesarean births involving women positive for COVID-19 are set to take place at the hospital on Thursday.

Via ANSA