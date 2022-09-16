UPDATED: Two police officers stabbed near Leicester Square in central London

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two police officers have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in central London, the Metropolitan Police says.

The stabbing took place near Leicester Square at 06:00 BST and is not being treated as terror-related. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan branded the attack “utterly appalling” at a “momentous time for our country”.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

A Taser was deployed on Great Windmill Street, near Shaftesbury Avenue, and the man is also being treated in hospital.

The stabbing took place close to Haymarket, between Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus, which is home to many of London’s theatres and Chinatown.

The male officers’ families have been told, Scotland Yard said.

During the night, two other officers were injured, including one who was driven into in south London, according to London’s mayor.

Mr Khan said: “These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.”

A forensic team works inside the cordoned off area where two police officers were stabbed, in central London, Britain, 16 September 2022. A suspect was detained after two police officers were stabbed in Leicester Square area, near Soho, in the early morning of 16 September, the London Metropolitan Police said. The two male officers were taken to hospital for treatment. London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to social media urging anyone with information to come forward, calling the attack on serving police officers ‘disgusting’ and ‘utterly appalling’. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Read more via BBC

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first