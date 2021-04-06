Two-thirds of Maltese look for health information online

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Almost two-thirds of Maltese citizens look for health information online, Eurostat data revealed. This is significantly higher than the EU average, where 55% of persons aged 16-74 reported that they had sought online health information related to injury, disease, nutrition, improving health or similar. This was two percentage points (pp) higher than the previous year (53%) and up by 21 pp from 2010 (34%).

This is the highest rate registered by Malta for the past five years.

In addition, 20% of EU citizens reported that they made an appointment with a practitioner over the internet. Fewer (13%) accessed other health services via a website or app instead of visiting the hospital or a doctor in person, while 11% of citizens accessed their personal health records online.

Online health information: most popular in Finland and the Netherlands, least popular in Romania and Bulgaria

The share of people seeking health information online for private purposes varied across EU Member States. In 2020, the highest share was recorded in Finland, where 77% of people aged 16-74 searched online for health-related topics in the last three months prior to the survey, followed by the Netherlands (76%), Denmark (72%) and Germany (70%).

In contrast, the lowest shares were observed in Romania (28%), Bulgaria (29%), Italy (35%; 2019 data) and Poland (43%).

via Eurostat

