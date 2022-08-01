Two-time F1 world champion Alonso to join Aston Martin

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for Aston Martin from 2023 after the 41-year-old Spaniard signed a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Alonso joins from Renault-owned Alpine as replacement for Germany’s four times world champion Sebastian Vettel, 35, who last week announced his retirement at the end of the current season.

The vacancy created at Alpine by the Spaniard’s departure is expected to be filled in turn by that team’s 21-year-old Australian reserve Oscar Piastri, last year’s Formula Two champion.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed,” Alonso said in an Aston Martin statement.

“The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me.”

Alpine are fourth in the 10 team championship while Silverstone-based Aston Martin are ninth.

The team is owned by Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance also drives for Aston Martin.

via Reuters