Two trains collided on Wednesday morning in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region and several people were lightly injured, local emergency services said.

“Among the passengers, several people were lightly injured and are pending evaluation,” the emergency services said on Twitter.

Spanish media have reported that at least 150 persons suffered injuries, mostly of a lighter nature.

via Reuters

