Two travelling from Vienna arrested in London, under the Terrorism Act

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act at Stansted Airport, UK, after Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept a passenger plane.

Sky News reports that the police said that the pair – a 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy – were detained shortly after 7pm on Sunday after arriving from Vienna.

Essex Police said in a statement: “Counter Terrorism Policing officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit have this evening (Sunday) detained two men under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act (2000). “Enquiries are ongoing.” An RAF spokesperson said: “Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this evening (Sunday) to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted.”

