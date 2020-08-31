Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Two travelling from Vienna arrested in London, under the Terrorism Act

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act at Stansted Airport, UK, after Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept a passenger plane.

Sky News reports that the police said that the pair – a 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy – were detained shortly after 7pm on Sunday after arriving from Vienna.

Essex Police said in a statement: “Counter Terrorism Policing officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit have this evening (Sunday) detained two men under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act (2000). “Enquiries are ongoing.” An RAF spokesperson said: “Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this evening (Sunday) to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted.”

SkyNews

By Corporate Dispatch

