Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two strong earthquakes were felt in Ascoli Piceno , the first around 12:25, the second a minute later.

The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) said they had a magnitude of 4.1 for the first shock and 3.6 for the second.

The epicenter is located in Folignano (Ascoli Piceno, 24 km deep).

So far there were no reports of damages or vicitims.

Via ANSA

