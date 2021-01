Reading Time: < 1 minute



NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he is “particularly worried” about the power of social media companies and that a regulatory framework should be created so decisions such as banning former U.S. President Donald Trump from Twitter can be done “in line with law.”

