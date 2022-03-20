U.N. envoy discussing Yemen truce for Ramadan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

RIYADH, March 20 (Reuters) – United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg is discussing a possible truce for Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the Houthi movement, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts in April, his office said on Sunday.

It said Grundberg met on Saturday with the Houthi’s chief negotiator and Omani officials in Muscat to discuss U.N. consultations and efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, “including a possible truce” during Ramadan.

The seven-year war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Photo – (FILE) – Houthi fighters attend a gathering to mobilize more fighters, in Sana’a, Yemen. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB