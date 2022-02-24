U.N. Secretary-General to Putin: In the name of humanity, stop this war

Reading Time: < 1 minute

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 23 (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a last-minute plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war ‘in the name of humanity’, after the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia,” Guterres said, speaking after an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.

The consequences of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy, he added.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Photo Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia (R) talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) before an emergency meeting on the situation between Ukraine and Russia at United Nations headquarters in New​ York, New York, USA, 23 February 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES