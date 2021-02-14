U.S. $ 5 million left in will for dog by owner to ensure care

Reading Time: < 1 minute

USA – Lulu, is an 8-year-old border collie who has become a millionaire dog after her owner Bill Dorris, a bachelor and childless businessman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 84, has in fact left a will of $ 5 million to her.

It happened in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.

The man wanted to make sure the dog was properly cared for after his death, so he left her a millionaire fund to ensure the care for Lulu.

According to local media, Lulu was entrusted to a friend of the man, 88-year-old Martha Burton. “He loved his dog so much,” the woman said.

Often, Burton took care of the animal even when Bill was still alive and went out of town on business trips.

In his will Bill specified that the millionaire fund serves to provide for all of Lulu’s needs by his friend. It is not clear what will happen to the remaining money when the dog dies one day.

