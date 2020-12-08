U.S. envoy arrives in South Korea amid stalled efforts to restart talks with the North

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Washington’s top North Korea envoy arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for what is expected to be his last visit, with little prospect for restarting talks with Pyongyang before incoming U.S. President Joe Biden takes office next month.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who helped lead unsuccessful efforts to turn U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal outreach to North Korea into progress in denuclearisation talks, arrived at a U.S. military air base south of Seoul at the start of a four-day visit.

Biegun is scheduled to meet a number of South Korean officials, including the foreign minister; the minister of unification, who handles relations with North Korea; and the country’s nuclear envoy, among other officials.

The Yonhap news agency has said Biegun may also pay a courtesy call on South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The visit may be the last for Biegun in his current role, after Trump lost his bid for reelection to Democratic challenger Biden, who will take office in January.

via Reuters

