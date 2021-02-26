U.S. Navy warship in the Middle East has COVID-19 cases, another ship to run tests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A U.S. Navy warship operating in the Middle East has a dozen cases of the novel coronavirus, while another warship in the region is investigating whether some of its members are also infected.

The USS San Diego which has the confirmed cases is at port in Bahrain. It sails with about 600 sailors and Marines aboard.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, which carries some 380 sailors, is expected to pull into port for further testing. The port was not disclosed.

“Once we became aware of possible COVID-19 aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), we took immediate actions to identify, isolate, test & treat affected Sailors & Marines aboard the two ships”, the U.S. 5th Fleet said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The U.S. 5th Fleet patrols the waterways of the Middle East.

