U.S. ready to accept EU invitation for talks with Iran

The United States would be ready to hold talks with Iran if the European Union extended an invitation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, sketching out a possible diplomatic path to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“We are ready to show up if such a meeting were to take place,” the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity, after talks among the U.S., British, French and German foreign ministers.

Earlier, a senior EU official said he was prepared to convene such a meeting among the parties to the deal: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Iran will “immediately reverse” actions in respect of its nuclear programme when U.S. sanctions are lifted, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday, reiterating Tehran’s position on Washington’s offer to revive talks.

Tehran has set a Feb. 23 deadline for Washington to begin reversing sanctions, otherwise, it says, it will take its biggest step yet to breach the deal – banning short-notice inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Main Photo: An Iranian man walks past a mural of Iran’s national flag in a street in Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

