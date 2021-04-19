U.S., Russia security advisers discuss presidential summit prospects – White House

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday discussed with his Russian counterpart bilateral issues, those of regional and global concern and the prospects of a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents, the White House said.

Sullivan and Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, agreed in their telephone call “to continue to stay in touch,” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Tim Ahman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

