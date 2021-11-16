U.S. says Russia carried out irresponsible anti-satellite test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. State Department said Russia on Monday tested an anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites in a test that generated debris, jeopardized outer space and showed that Russian opposition to weaponization of space was hypocritical.

“Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of … outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia’s (claims) to oppose the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, saying the Russian missile generated more than 1,500 pieces of “trackable orbital debris.”

via Reuters