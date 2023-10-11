U.S. will support Ukraine for as long as it takes- Pentagon chief

Reading Time: < 1 minute

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday the United States would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, amid political chaos in Congress and the crisis in the Middle East.

“The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Austin said at the start of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Brussels.”We’re here to dig deep to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs — especially for air defense and ammunition,” Austin said, sitting alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group