Reading Time: < 1 minute

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates has forbidden any increase in the prices of nine basic staple goods without prior government approval, state news agency WAM said in a statement.

Those staples, which it said “impact consumer purchasing power”, are cooking oil, eggs, milk, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat, with the possibility of adding more.

(Reporting by Moataz MohamedWriting by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David Goodman)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first