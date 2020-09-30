UAE plans to land a spacecraft on the moon by 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum has announced a plan to land a spacecraft on the moon and study its surface by 2024. The mission would be the third phase of a much more ambitious space program for the Arab nation.

If the planned lunar mission is a success, then the UAE will be the fourth ever nation to land a vessel on the moon, following the US, the Soviet Union and China.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced on Twitter that the probe would be “100% manufactured and developed in the UAE by Emirati engineers.”

The government said that the rover’s mission would be to study the surface of the moon and how different surfaces interact with lunar particles.

In September 2019 the oil-rich country sent the first Emirati into space on board a Soyuz rocket which took off from Kazakhstan. The three-member crew stayed in space for eight days.

