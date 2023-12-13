UEFA Champions League Results Roundup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United’s season of misery plunged even further into the depths of despair as they exited the Champions League at the group stage after defeat by Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Union Berlin and reach the Champions League last 16 with a 100% record.

Napoli and Copenhagen claimed victories to confirm their places in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 while the head to head for first place in Group D went the way of Real Sociedad thanks to their draw at Inter.

