UEFA Champions League Results Roundup

List of teams who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 after the final group-stage matches on Wednesday:

Bayern Munich (Germany) – Winners Group A

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) – Runners-up Group A

Arsenal (England) – Winners of Group B

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) – Runners-up Group B

Real Madrid (Spain) – Winners Group C

Napoli (Italy) – Runners-up Group C

Real Sociedad (Spain) – Winners Group D

Inter Milan (Italy) – Runners-up Group D

Atletico Madrid (Spain) – Winners Group E

Lazio (Italy) – Runners-up Group E

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – Winners Group F

Paris St Germain (France) – Runners-up Group F

Manchester City (England) – Winners Group G

RB Leipzig (Germany) – Runners-up Group G

FC Barcelona (Spain) – Winners Group H

FC Porto (Portugal) – Runners-up Group H

Teams who go into the Europa League knockout round play-offs after finishing third:

Galatasaray (Turkey), Lens (France), Braga (Portugal), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands), AC Milan (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

The round-of-16 draw for the Champions League will take place on Monday at 1100 GMT.

The group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded. Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded teams.

Teams cannot face opponents they met during the group stage or play another club from the same national association.

