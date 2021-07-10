UEFA chief Ceferin against repeat of pan-continental Euros

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European football chief Aleksander Ceferin has said there is unlikely to be a repeat of the pan-continental Euro 2020, saying it is unfair to both players and fans.

“I would not support it any more. I think it is too challenging and in a way not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10 kilometres and others 1 km,” the UEFA president told the BBC on Friday, two days before England meet Italy in the London final.

“It is not fair to fans, who had to be in Rome one day and in Baku in the next (with) 4.5 hours flight. It is in an interesting idea but hard to implement and I don’t think we will do it again.”

The Euros was held in 11 cities, down from an original 12 in the coronavirus pandemic, with certain teams – including England and Italy – playing all three group games at home.

Switzerland, Turkey and Wales in Group A had to travel between Rome and Azerbaijan while Dublin’s withdrawal meant that Group E was hosted in Spain and Russia.

The idea of a pan-continental celebration of the tournament’s 60th anniversary came from former UEFA president Michel Platini.

Germany will host the next edition in 2024.

dpa

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, talks to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (L) before the UEFA EURO 2020 semi final between England and Denmark in London, Britain, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Catherine Ivill / POOL