UEFA Competitions draws

Barcelona vs Paris and Atlético vs Chelsea are among the pick of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties after the draw was made on Monday. Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, Red Star vs Ac Milan and Benfica vs Arsenal are among the biggest ties to emerge from Monday’s draw related to the Europa League.

Champions League

6 February & 10 March

Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA)

17 February & 9 March

Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

23 February & 17 March

Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)

Atlético (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)

24 February & 16 March

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Europa League

Wolfsberg (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL)*

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)*

Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA)

Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)

Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)

Braga (POR) vs Roma (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)

Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)

Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)*

LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED)*

Olympiacos (GRE)* vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 18 February, with the second legs on 25 February, apart from Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberg, which will kick off on Wednesday 24 February 2021, at 18.00 CET. Seeded teams are at home in the second legs.

Team Changes

Each club can register a maximum three new players for the remaining matches by midnight CET on 2 February 2021. Players are allowed to have played for another club in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League this season but there are restrictions on the number of ‘List A’ players.

