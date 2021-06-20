UEFA investigate ‘potential discriminatory incidents’ in Budapest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two European Championship soccer matches in Hungary are being investigated for “potential discriminatory incidents,” UEFA said Sunday.

The governing body of European soccer said a “UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed” to conduct an investigation.

UEFA didn’t say what form of discrimination it was investigating or how it might have been expressed. It didn’t set out a timeline for when the inspector would report back or when there might be a hearing.

French players were abused in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with black striker Kylian Mbappe being greeted with monkey chants when on the ball.

Fellow forward Karim Benzema, who has Algerian roots, was also a target for fans. In Hungary’s first group game against Portugal, a 3-0 defeat, Portuguese media reported that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was targeted.

More than 55,000 people attended each game, the vast majority of them Hungary fans. Hungary play their last game in Group F against Germany in Munich on Wednesday.

AP /DPA