UEFA Nations League LiveScores Dispatch

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s bid to score 100 goals for his country has been put on hold after he was ruled out of the UEFA Nations League match against Croatia on Saturday.

The Juventus forward was absent from training with the Portugal squad on Thursday with a toe injury and was left out of the matchday squad on Saturday.

He had been training well, then suddenly on Wednesday one of his toes was red, as if he’d been stung by a bee,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos told a news conference. Portugal are unbeaten in five meetings with Croatia: four wins followed by 1-1 draw in sides’ most recent encounter – friendly in Faro/Loulé in June 2019.

In other matches on Saturday, Iceland will face England in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Reykjavik. Iceland’s record in three meetings with England is W1 D1 L1; sides drew 1-1 in England’s only previous game in Reykjavik – June 1982 friendly. Iceland eliminated England in UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16, winning 2-1 in Nice.

Sweden will be playing against France. Sweden’s record in 21 games with France is W6 D5 L10; Swedes won sides’ last encounter – June 2017 European Qualifier in Solna, 2-1. France had won corresponding fixture in Saint-Denis by same 2-1 scoreline.

In another awaited match, Denmark will face Belgium. Denmark’s record in 13 meetings with Belgium is W6 D3 L4; teams last met in 2000, drawing 2-2 in friendly game in Copenhagen.

ESPN / UEFA

